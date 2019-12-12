WATCH: Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Play “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

It’s good to know that Harry Styles is loyal to his humble beginnings and One Direction brothers. Days before he releases his newest album, Fine Line, he took over hosting for James Corden on The Late Late Show and got to sit down with former fling, Kendall Jenner for a fun game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” The game is simple. Spill your truths or eat unusual (and gross) food. This video is actually full of all kinds of tea! Unfortunately they both refused to spill on the juiciest questions including Harry refusing to answer to which songs were written about Kendall. He also proved himself loyal to his 1D roots by choosing to eat a scorpion without hesitation before Jenner could even get the full question of ranking his fellow One Direction members solo careers.

