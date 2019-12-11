Dustin
TIME Magazine’s Entertainer Of The Year is…..

Big congrats too….LIZZO!!!! WOW! What a year she’s had. Can you imagine if she decided to quit a year ago? The majority of her songs are from a few years ago. Isn’t that nuts. The tweet below says it all. Seriously, so happy she didn’t quit and she kept pushing. We all believe in you girl! You inspire so many people on the daily.

I love this tweet. NEVER QUIT!

I know we’ll be seeing lizzo for many years to come! Here’s her cover shoot with Time Magazine. SO COOL!!!

