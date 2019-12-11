Harvey Weinstein Update

Ok, here’s the back story… Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 30 actresses. The accusations go from sexual harassment to rape. This is what started the #MeToo movement and curtain was pulled on many more men in Hollywood who have been doing this. According to Yahoo.com, Harvey and his accusers have come to a tentative agreement of $25 million. Not enough in my opinion. There were actresses that refused him and didn’t work because of it. What about those damages? Great actresses losing out on work because of this clown. $25 million isn’t enough. I also hope that he admits to his wrong doings. He entered court recently with a walker but still bail was upped to $5 million due to accusations of ankle bracelet tampering.

Related: Hollywood A-Listers Are Now Saying Harvey Weinstein Came Onto Them

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: