Sign the Petition for a Baby Yoda Emoji

There is a petition to make Baby Yoda an emoji and you bet I signed it! The petition was started by Travis Bramble on change.org and is addressed to Apple. Bramble explained, “Well…this is pretty self explanatory. I think Baby Yoda should be an emoji. He stole our hearts and now I want him to steal our keyboard space. Your friend shares a pic of her new born baby? Respond with a cute little Baby Yoda emoji to show that you think her little rascal is cute beyond words. You’re sick and your mom texts you “do you want some soup?” Respond back with a cute little Baby Yoda to show her that your thirst for soup is insatiable. Join me into this movement and let your voices be heard. WE WANT BABY YODA EMOJI!!!”

The petition is currently calling for only 7,500 signatures and at this second, 6,615 have signed.

apple , Baby Yoda , Change.org , Disney , emojis , Petition , star wars , The Mandalorian

