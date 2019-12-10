Cool Gifts For Your Man For The Holiday’s

Well, if you’re asking what I want for Christmas this year, anything that goes with wine will be perfect! HAHA! Obviously, not all guys like wine. So, what do you get your man this year? This is always a tough question right?!? You don’t want to go to little but you don’t want to go big either. It’s always good to set a spending limit for both of you. $50, $100, $200? Whatever you both feel comfortable with. I assure you, he is having a hard time trying to figure out what you would like too. So, here’s a huge list I found from Today.com that should help! There’s a few really cool Bar related things on the list. Also, apparel, man cave, travel etc. Just click this -> For my man

