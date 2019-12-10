Cardi thanks priests for saving her relationship

She says priests helped save her marriage after her husband, Offset cheated on her.

Cardi said she believes in forgiveness and she and Offset prayed a lot after he was unfaithful. She met with priests, and the two of them came to an understanding of “it’s really us against the world.” After alot of work on their relationship they have come out on top stronger than ever.

Cardi added that it won’t be happening again, saying “monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.”