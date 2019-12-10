Entertainment News
Home

Billie Eilish is Scoring a $25 Million Documentary Deal

Billie Eilish is rounding out 2019 with a MEGA documentary deal with Apple TV+. She is reportedly being paid $25 million! The documentary will follow the breakout of the 17-year-old’s music career following the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Billie Eilish

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

It has already been shot and produced by director R.J. Cutler and in collaboration with Eilish’s label, Interscope Records. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cutler was granted “deep access to Eilish’s private moments with family and behind-the-scenes of her public appearances.” Eilish was also recently named Apple Music’s artist of the year.

Apple TV+ , Billie Eilish , Documentary , networth

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close