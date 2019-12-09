Update: Juice Wrld Dead At 21

So I’m sure you heard that Juice Wrld died on Sunday. He had a seizure at Chicago Midway airport and died at the hospital. Now, according to Yahoo.com, the feds were searching his luggage and the plane when the seizure began. They found 41 bags of weed totaling 70 lbs, codeine, guns and more on the plane! That’s nuts! When is girlfriend was asked about any medical issues she said he “takes Percocet and has a drug problem. He was only 21 and so talented. He had a bright future ahead but sometimes other things get in the way of that. So sad to hear.

