Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer [WATCH]

YES!!! It seems like there are some really good movies coming out! James Bond, Black Widow, Wonder Women and now Ghostbusters! I am so excited about this. I was a Ghostbusters fan growing up. I love how this one pulls from the originals! I just really hope it’s good. The last they did wasn’t great. I get they tried to switch it up but it just wasn’t very good. This one seems to be going back to the roots of the Ghostbusters and that’s got me pretty excited! Looks like slimmer might be back too. That would be great!

Related:James Bond No Time To Die Trailer

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: