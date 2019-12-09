Joe & McKinzie
Taylor is on TOP

Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos

Taylor Swift Tops Forbes List Of Highest-Paid Musicians In 2019

Get it, Tay Tay!!! Taylor Swift topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians of 2019.

Swift made $185 million from June 2018 through June 2019. Most of her earnings came from a new record deal, endorsements and the tail end of her “Reputation” world tour.

It’s the second time in five years she’s topped the list.

The top five include Kanye West (2nd with $150 million), Ed Sheeran (3rd with $110 million), The Eagles (4th with $100 million) and Elton John (5th with $84 milion).
Wowza… That’s alot of money hunny!!!  Cha-Ching!
