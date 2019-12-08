Juice Wrld Dead At 21

Such sad news!! According to TMZ, Jarad Higgins A.K.A Juice WRLD died this morning from a seizure. He flew into Chicago from L.A. and shortly after getting off the plane he had a seizure while walking through the airport! He was concious the whole way to the hospital but died shortly after getting there. He was only 21! Way too young. Not sure exactly what caused the seizure and what exactly was the cause of death. Just can’t believe it. His career was just starting. Lucid Dreams really got him going and he had so many more songs that just kept building on that one. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

