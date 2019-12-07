Star Wars Ride at Disney Breaks Down Minutes After Opening

The new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disney World is off to a bumpy start, literally. The ride reportedly broke down just minutes after it opened on Thursday. According to social media posts form guests, it happened more than once!

rise of the resistance has broken down twice while i was in line. this is literally the second time i have been given a fast pass to come back … silence — lyna (@padmesus) December 6, 2019

Rise of the Resistance is part of Disney’s $1 billion Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. According to Disney, the new attraction is “one of the most immersive, ambitious and technologically advanced attractions ever created for a Disney park.” Those who did get to ride it claim that it’s definitely worth the wait and early technical difficulties though saying it was “one of the most impressive theme park experiences they had.”

