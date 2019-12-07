National
HomeNational

Banana Duct Taped to Wall Sells for $120,000

Art lover Weezie Chandler told CBS4 Miami, “You can do anything and once you’re established you can get away with it.” I’d have to agree with that statement after seeing Maurizio Cattelan’s latest work of art currently being displayed in Miami’s Art Basel. ‘The Comedian’ is simply a banana duct taped to wall.

Many people this piece represents the gaping wealth inequalities of the art world. Others just think that Cattelan is really just mocking the art world. Regardless, the piece is catching a lot of attention. So much attention that two pieces have already sold for The first $120,000 according to ARTnews.com and a third is currently being sold for $150,000. Wow.

art , Artist , Banana Duct Tape

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close