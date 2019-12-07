Banana Duct Taped to Wall Sells for $120,000

Art lover Weezie Chandler told CBS4 Miami, “You can do anything and once you’re established you can get away with it.” I’d have to agree with that statement after seeing Maurizio Cattelan’s latest work of art currently being displayed in Miami’s Art Basel. ‘The Comedian’ is simply a banana duct taped to wall.

Comrades, I approve of the duct tape banana. Maurizio Cattelan walks the walk. It is a revolutionary banana that reveals the ludicrous excesses of the capitalist class indeed. pic.twitter.com/ZjO7Fy7Xtv — Claire Blechman (@cblechman) December 5, 2019

Many people this piece represents the gaping wealth inequalities of the art world. Others just think that Cattelan is really just mocking the art world. Regardless, the piece is catching a lot of attention. So much attention that two pieces have already sold for The first $120,000 according to ARTnews.com and a third is currently being sold for $150,000. Wow.

