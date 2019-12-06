Snooki Is Retiring!!

Dustin
Source: Christopher Polk / GettyWell I can’t say surprised! I think it’s probably about time for her to do so. One of the reasons that she said she wants to retire is the nonstop partying! LOL!! Well yeah! It takes a toll on ya at 32 years old. I mean, the first Jersey Shore debuted like 10 years ago. She was 22. Partying at 22 is not like partying at 32 that’s for sure. Especially not as hard as they all go! NUTS!! According to Yahoo.com she announced her retirement on her podcast. saying You guys — I love you so much and don’t hate me for my decision, but I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore. I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for a Season 4 if there is one.” We’ll miss you Snooki!

