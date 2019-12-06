Win Passes To A Private Screening Of Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level hit theaters on Dec. 13th. In the movie, the gang is returns– but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

On Dec. 9th at a secret location some of our lucky winners will see the movie before it hits theaters. Enter to win below. Winners will be emailed a link to download passes.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: