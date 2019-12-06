Maroon 5 & DJ Khaled set to perform at Pre-Super Bowl Shows

Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and DaBaby will be performing for the second But light Super Bowl Music Fest, which will take place January 30th through February 1st at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

DJ Khaled will headline the EA Sports Bowl on January 30th. Dababy will also perform at the show and other performers will be announced later.

Guns N’ Roses will headline on January 31st, while Maroon 5 and a special guest will perform at the February 1st.

Tickets for the 3-day festival go on sale Monday!!!

Super Bowl 54 will take place on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.