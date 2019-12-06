Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzieThe Tea With McKinzie

Maroon 5 & DJ Khaled set to perform at Pre-Super Bowl Shows

Philly Fights Cancer at Philadelphia's Iconic Navy Yard

Source: Hugh Dillon/WENN.com / WENN

Hard to believe the Super Bowl is just around the corner!

Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and DaBaby will be performing for the second But light Super Bowl Music Fest, which will take place January 30th through February 1st at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

DJ Khaled will headline the EA Sports Bowl on January 30th. Dababy will also perform at the show and other performers will be announced later.

Guns N’ Roses will headline on January 31st, while Maroon 5 and a special guest will perform at the February 1st.

Tickets for the 3-day festival go on sale Monday!!!

Super Bowl 54 will take place on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

With Jlo, Shakira and all of these artists…It is sure to be one of the best ever!!!
joe and mckinzie , mckinzie

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close