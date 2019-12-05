Taylor Swift Has A New Christmas Song Coming Out…We Think! [WATCH]

Ok soooooo, it’s unclear whether or not she’s going to release it or not. If you ask her cats anyway! Here’s the deal, she posted on Instagram that she wrote a new Christmas song and wanted to get the opinion from her cats about whether she should release this year or not! HAHA!! I think Benjamin says yes. Here, what do you think…check out the video below. Either way, she is dropping a new Christmas song and video tonight. Cross between Lover and New Year’s Day? Same kind of sound? That’s what I’m betting on. I guess it could be a up fun song but… We’ll see tonight!!

Related: Taylor Swift Documentary Coming to Netflix

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: