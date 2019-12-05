Justin Timberlake’s Public Apology

This is a stand up guy right here! He was photographed “holding hands” with his Palmer movie co-star, Alisha Weinwright, at a bar in Nashville that went viral, and caused a crazy stir in the entertainment world. Is he cheating? What happened next? What about his wife Jessica? Does she Know? blah blah blah! He does the right thing (and probably promised Jessica he would do this) and wrote a public apology on his social media. Personally I didn’t think it was anything malicious to begin with. Glad things are cleared up and we can all move on. Looking forward to seeing Palmer!

