The Tea With McKinzie
HomeThe Tea With McKinzie

Kanye West and Joel Osteen are headed to Yankee Stadium in 2020

Kanye West and Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church are teaming up for a spiritual gathering at a brand new venue…. Yankee Stadium.

It’s going to be a MEGA event.!!! Both will take center stage on May 2, 2020 as part of Joel’s “America’s Night of Hope”, which he takes to several cities across the country.

Osteen will do his sermon at Yankee Stadium, and then Kanye and his choir will provide the vibe with music, similar to what they did a few weeks ago in Houston.

The stadium has a max capacity of 54,251 and we’re sure it will be filled!

This will be Joel’s third time doing ‘Night of Hope’ at the Stadium, but his first with Kanye.

Love when two powerhouses collide!
Kanye West

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

kanye , mckinzie , tea

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close