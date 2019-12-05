Kanye West and Joel Osteen are headed to Yankee Stadium in 2020

It’s going to be a MEGA event.!!! Both will take center stage on May 2, 2020 as part of Joel’s “America’s Night of Hope”, which he takes to several cities across the country.

Osteen will do his sermon at Yankee Stadium, and then Kanye and his choir will provide the vibe with music, similar to what they did a few weeks ago in Houston.

The stadium has a max capacity of 54,251 and we’re sure it will be filled!

This will be Joel’s third time doing ‘Night of Hope’ at the Stadium, but his first with Kanye.