Starbucks Holiday Drinks Contain HOW MUCH Sugar?!

Well, I’m not surprised just disappointed. You might want to think twice next time before ordering one of those delicious holiday drinks from Starbucks because they are LOADED with sugar. According to a British survey conducted by Action on Sugar, A venti Signature Caramel Hot Chocolate with whipped cream and oat milk contained 23 teaspoons of sugar, and 758 calories. The gingerbread venti-sized latte was also found to have 14 teaspoons of sugar and 523 calories per drink. Yikes.

Dr Saul Konviser of the Dental Wellness Trust charity told CNN, “The findings are deeply concerning, especially given that many children also consume these festive sugary drinks which are not only bad for their overall health but also their dental health.”

