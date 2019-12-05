Entertainment News
The SpongeBob Musical is Airing on Nickelodeon and I’m Scared

Noooo No No NO! Let’s be clear, I do love SpongeBob, I normally do like reboots and remakes, and I do appreciate theater. However, this has crossed the line. On Monday Nickelodeon announced on Twitter, “Bikini Bottom is coming to life!” The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage will air Saturday at 7p/6c.

Right away fans responded with objection. Nickelodeon responded by asking for an open mind.

I’m with the majority of the fans on this one. What do you think? Will you be watching The SpongeBob Musical?

