Taylor Swift Documentary Coming to Netflix

Swifties are getting a “raw” and “emotional” look into Taylor Swift’s life in a new Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana.” The documentary will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 and will be released globally by Netflix sometime in early 2020. Taylor first revealed the news about her upcoming project on Twitter in her infamous ” don’t know what else to do” post where she transparently shared her current situation involving Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta, and lots of controversy.

According to Variety, all of the songs from Taylor’s catalog have received clearance for use in the documentary (YAY!).

Director Lana Wilson says “Miss Americana” will offer “a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

