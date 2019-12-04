Huge Movie Trailers Out Now!! [WATCH]

Let’s get started shall we? Here are two of my favorite franchise trailers coming out next year! James Bond and Black Widow. I’m a bit nerdy when it comes to these franchises. First up, James Bond. I think we all find ourselves attached to a fictional character for whatever reason. Maybe you look up to them for their honesty, bravery or more. Well for me James Bond is more of a goal of mine…per say! I more admire him. The cars, the way he dresses but most of all I think the standard that he holds himself and those around him to. So, I do the same. Hold myself and those around me to a higher standard. With that said, here’s new trailer for No Time To Die. Daniel Craig’s last time as Bond, James Bond. He’s the the best Bond in my opinion. Out April 2nd

Oh the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe)! Since Iron-Man, the first of them all, hit the screen 2008 I’ve been hooked. Going to the midnight showings of the majority of them, staying after the credits for the extra scenes and watching them all in a row straight before watching End Game. They’ve been a part of the last 11 years of my life. Each one getting better and better. I am so looking forward to seeing Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in her own film! This is going to kick ass! Out May 1st of next year!

