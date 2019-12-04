Dustin
HomeDustin

Huge Movie Trailers Out Now!! [WATCH]

No Time To Die

Source: No Time To DIe / MGM

Let’s get started shall we? Here are two of my favorite franchise trailers coming out next year! James Bond and Black Widow. I’m a bit nerdy when it comes to these franchises. First up, James Bond. I think we all find ourselves attached to a fictional character for whatever reason. Maybe you look up to them for their honesty, bravery or more. Well for me James Bond is more of a goal of mine…per say! I more admire him. The cars, the way he dresses but most of all I think the standard that he holds himself and those around him to. So, I do the same. Hold myself and those around me to a higher standard. With that said, here’s new trailer for No Time To Die. Daniel Craig’s last time as Bond, James Bond. He’s the the best Bond in my opinion. Out April 2nd

Related:Daniel Craig Will Return As James Bond In 2019

Oh the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe)! Since Iron-Man, the first of them all, hit the screen 2008 I’ve been hooked. Going to the midnight showings of the majority of them, staying after the credits for the extra scenes and watching them all in a row straight before watching End Game. They’ve been a part of the last 11 years of my life. Each one getting better and better. I am so looking forward to seeing Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in her own film! This is going to kick ass! Out May 1st of next year!

Related: Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Are Engaged

100.9 , Black Widow , daniel craig , Dustin Kross , Iron Man , james bond , Marvel Cinematic Universe , MCU , No Time To Die , radionow , scarlett johansson , tony stark , trailer

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close