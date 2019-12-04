Mandalorian Toys Are HERE!!! #BabyYoda

OH MAN!! They’re finally here and perfect timing for Christmas. It’s almost like they had this planned out or something. HAHA!!! I love this show. Written and Directed by John Favreau. Love him. He wrote and directed CHEF, Directed a couple of the Iron-Man movies and so much more. He’s done an amazing job with the Mandalorian. And of course Baby Yoda is all the craze right now. Episode 5 comes out tomorrow. Can’t wait!

Here are the best Mandalorian toys for Christmas (or just for you) – > Baby Yoda

Related: Star Wars Script Leaked and Listed on eBay

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: