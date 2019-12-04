Dustin
HomeDustin

Mandalorian Toys Are HERE!!! #BabyYoda

Star Wars 'The Mandalorin'

Source: Disney / Star Wars

OH MAN!! They’re finally here and perfect timing for Christmas. It’s almost like they had this planned out or something. HAHA!!! I love this show. Written and Directed by John Favreau. Love him. He wrote and directed CHEF, Directed a couple of the Iron-Man movies and so much more. He’s done an amazing job with the Mandalorian. And of course Baby Yoda is all the craze right now. Episode 5 comes out tomorrow. Can’t wait!

Here are the best Mandalorian toys for Christmas (or just for you) – > Baby Yoda

Related: Star Wars Script Leaked and Listed on eBay

100.9 , Baby Yoda , buy , Dustin Kross , Episode 5 , John Favreau , Mandalorian , new , radionow , star wars , Toys

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close