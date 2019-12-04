Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Caught Cheating Again? Cardi B Says Offset Was Hacked

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Did Cardi’s husband, Offset, get caught cheating agian?!  Come on, man!  Here’s what we know…rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, took to Instagram to “expose” the situation.  Apparently Offset slid into her DMs, which she backed up with video proof, to say “Miss u fr.”  Jade captioned the post, “Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don’t respect her??????? There’s a lot of sh-t I haven’t exposed yet, but there’s a time for that.”

BIG YIKES!

Cardi then took to Instagram to defend her man.  She says they had just woken up and were informed that Offset’s social media accounts had been hacked.  Offset’s twitter started sending out “off” tweets, (pun totally intended) that have since been deleted.  In Cardi’s Instagram story, Offset said, “Somebody hacked one of my emails. You know what I’m saying? It’s connected to all of my s–t.”

The most confusing part about it all, the alleged initial DM on Instagram happened around 1am.  The apparent twitter hack didn’t happen until hours later, shortly after Jade posted her “exposing” video to social media.

December of last year Cardi announced that she and Offset were getting a divorce after finding out that he had cheated on her, but the two were back together shortly after.  Read more on the story here.

again , cardi b , cheating , exposed , Jade , offset , scandal , Tekashi 6ix9ine

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close