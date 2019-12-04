Caught Cheating Again? Cardi B Says Offset Was Hacked

Did Cardi’s husband, Offset, get caught cheating agian?! Come on, man! Here’s what we know…rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, took to Instagram to “expose” the situation. Apparently Offset slid into her DMs, which she backed up with video proof, to say “Miss u fr.” Jade captioned the post, “Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don’t respect her??????? There’s a lot of sh-t I haven’t exposed yet, but there’s a time for that.”

BIG YIKES!

Cardi then took to Instagram to defend her man. She says they had just woken up and were informed that Offset’s social media accounts had been hacked. Offset’s twitter started sending out “off” tweets, (pun totally intended) that have since been deleted. In Cardi’s Instagram story, Offset said, “Somebody hacked one of my emails. You know what I’m saying? It’s connected to all of my s–t.”

The most confusing part about it all, the alleged initial DM on Instagram happened around 1am. The apparent twitter hack didn’t happen until hours later, shortly after Jade posted her “exposing” video to social media.

December of last year Cardi announced that she and Offset were getting a divorce after finding out that he had cheated on her, but the two were back together shortly after. Read more on the story here.

