WATCH: Halsey Reveals ‘Manic’ Track List

January 17th can’t get here soon enough!  Halsey has revealed the track list for her upcoming third album, Manic, with an artsy little video.  Check it out below!

The album is 16 tracks with features from Alanis Morissette, Dominic Fike, and Suga of BTS.  Track one is a self titled song, “Ashley.”  Halsey describes the album as a very personal conversation with her true self.  She has already released “Without Me,” “Graveyard,” and “Clementine.”  She announced on Instagram live that she will be releasing two more songs this Friday (12/6).

Manic is a follow up to her 2017 album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.  I CANNOT wait to hear it!

