Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzieThe Tea With McKinzie

Congrats to Lil Nas X!!!

 Forbes ’30 Under 30′ List is out

Rappers Lil Nas X, Normani and Tyler, The Creator all made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2020. This is a very prestigious honor.

Lil Nas X made history this year with his hit song “Old Town Road” while Normani broke into music as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony and is making major strides in her career as a solo artist.

Others to make the list include Finn Wolfhard, Halle Bailey and Marsai Martin.

Lil Nas X is said to be over the moon about making the list at the age of twenty.
Cheers!
Lil Nas X

Source: Lil Nas X / Columbia Records

Lil Nas X , mckinzie , tea

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close