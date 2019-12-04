Congrats to Lil Nas X!!!

Forbes ’30 Under 30′ List is out
Rappers Lil Nas X, Normani and Tyler, The Creator all made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2020. This is a very prestigious honor.
Lil Nas X made history this year with his hit song “Old Town Road” while Normani broke into music as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony and is making major strides in her career as a solo artist.
Others to make the list include Finn Wolfhard, Halle Bailey and Marsai Martin.
Lil Nas X is said to be over the moon about making the list at the age of twenty.
Cheers!
