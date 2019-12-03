Dustin
Highest Slam Dunk EVER!!! [VIDEO]

Harlem Globetrotters STL November 2018

Harlem Gloabtrotter Hammer Harrison jump out a plane at 13,000 feet to break the record for the highest Slam Dunk. All for the 4th Annual Trick Shot Day! He already held the record for a jump in Vegas of 855 feet! I think this is the craziest and awesomest trick dunk I’ve ever seen! On the way down they’re going between 100 and 120 mph. Hammer said, “I’m a little nervous. Not gonna lie…” Well I guess so man! Props the Skydiver attached to hammer for guiding that thing perfectly!! I’d like to see someone in the NBA do something like this for the dunk contest! HAHA!! That would be nuts.

