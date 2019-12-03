Dustin
HomeDustin

And Best Movie Of The Year Goes To…

Nas hosts screening for The Irishman

Source: Jen J Photo / Jen J Photo

Hmmmm… Haven’t seen this one. The National Board Of Review has named Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” the best movie of 2019. HUH! Maybe I need to check this out. So many good movies came out this year including ‘Ford v Ferrari’, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Knives Out and more. All of which I still need to see. Looks like Quentin Tarantino got best director for Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. Love his movies. He goes a bit out there for me at times but I’m really looking forward to seeing it. Yahoo.com has all the winners -> Click Me

Related: Do You Like Disney Movies? You Can Now Get Paid $1,000 To Watch Them

100.9 , Best Movies Of 2019 , director , Dustin Kross , Movies , National Board Of Review , quentin tarantino , radionow , The Irishman , winner

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close