WATCH: Laura Dern’s Confusing Baby Yoda Confession

 

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

WHAT IN THE WORLD?!  This might actually be the wildest moment of 2019.  If you don’t know who Baby Yoda is by now, you must be living under a rock and I feel sorry for you.  Actress Laura Dern was recently asked by a Variety reporter if she had seen Baby Yoda, and her response is rather confusing.  She claims she saw Baby Yoda at a basketball game.  Tell us more, please…

Did you see the reporter’s reaction?  He was just as confused as I was when I watched this.  Laura, the only way you saw Baby Yoda at an NBA game is if the person in front of you was streaming the Mandalorian on their phone.

The most confusing part of all of this, the Star Wars:  The Last Jedi actress doesn’t seem to know exactly who Baby Yoda is.  Twitter of course went wild with this one.  Check out some hilarious tweets about the confession below.

She obviously DIDN’T see Baby Yoda at a basketball game, because if she did, she would have talked about how freaking cute he is!  And “That’s all I’m gonna say!”

