WATCH: Marvel's Black Widow Trailer

IT’S HERE!!!  Black Widow is FINALLY getting the solo movie she deserves!  Marvel has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson.  This film will take a deeper dive into Natasha Romanoff’s history.  In the timeline, it falls in place between Captain America: Civil War, and Infinity War.  Romanoff encounters old family members and allies, which makes for an action packed reunion.  Check out the first look below!

Black Widow will kick off the next phase of the MCU, while filling in the gaps of Natasha’s past.  The film is set to hit theatres May 1, 2020.  Who else can’t wait?!

