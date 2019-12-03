The Tea With McKinzie
The Tea With McKinzie

The Chainsmokers + Blink 182 = YES PLEASE

ACL Music Festival 2016 - Weekend 1

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

 

We love a good collab…so this is really exciting news!

The Chainsmokers just Announced a brand new Collaboration With Blink-182.

Hopefully this will be as awesome as it sounds.

The chainsmokers posted a photo of a tropical mountain sunset on Instagram with the song’s title in caption “P.S. I Hope You’re Happy @Blink-182.” The song will be part of the group’s third studio album, “World War Joy.”

The song will be released this Friday.  If you have been waiting on new music from either group, the wait is almost over!!! It’s like a Christmas wish came early.

collab , mckinzie , tea

