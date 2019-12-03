The Chainsmokers + Blink 182 = YES PLEASE

Hopefully this will be as awesome as it sounds.

The chainsmokers posted a photo of a tropical mountain sunset on Instagram with the song’s title in caption “P.S. I Hope You’re Happy @Blink-182.” The song will be part of the group’s third studio album, “World War Joy.”

The song will be released this Friday. If you have been waiting on new music from either group, the wait is almost over!!! It’s like a Christmas wish came early.