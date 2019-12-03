Entertainment News
WATCH: Justin & Hailey’s Dog Caught Ruining Christmas Tree

Everyone sing to the tune of “Last Christmas” …. *Last Christmas, I got you a dog. We named him Oscar and he’s very cute. This year he murdered our tree.  What a baaaad bad doggo!*

Okay, okay, enough singing.  Here’s the deal.  Oscar, the cute little puppy Justin surprised Hailey with last Christmas, might need to go back to puppy school.  Oscar was caught being a dad boy, tearing up their Christmas tree.  Hailey posted the below video evidence to her Instagram story.

 

Yeah, I don’t know.  May have to see some more evidence before we call Oscar guilty.  10/10 would still give him treats.  I mean, just look at that innocent little face!

Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar

Someone’s ready for Halloween

