Hasbro Dropped ‘Monopoly, Longest Game Ever’ Edition

Monopoly is already the longest board game ever I really don’t think we need a longer, extended version of it but we got it! Hasbro is releasing a “longer” version of the classic game, “Monopoly Longest Game Ever”. It’s exclusively being sold on Amazon for $19.99. According to the Amazon description of the game, “even bankruptcy won’t get a player out of this Monopoly game! The game doesn’t end until someone own every single property” (all 66 of them, 3 versions of each). The game board is also extra long and only has one die. Wow, this sounds terrible but I’m here for it. 

