National
HomeNational

Thrift Store Sells Unclaimed Baggage From Airports

There is a “thrift store” in Alabama that sells unclaimed baggage. It’s appropriately called the “Unclaimed Baggage Center” and it’s one of Alabama’s biggest tourist attractions. According to their site, lost bags arrive by the tractor-trailer load and are then sorted and priced and prepared to be sold at the 40,000-square-foot store. Here’s some of the incredible finds! Honestly, how do people leave some of this stuff behind??? I would spend the rest of my life tracking down a Versace gown straight off the runway!

Mixed race businesswoman walking in airport

Source: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty

  • Moose Antlers
  • A giant tortoise shell
  • A Versace gown, straight off the runway
  • A Las Vegas show girl costume
  • Or, if that doesn’t suit, try a full suit of armor (19th century replica)
  • A 40.95-carat natural emerald
  • A Platinum Rolex valued at over $60,000
  • A camera from a space shuttle (we gave it back to NASA)
  • A missle guidance system for a fighter jet, with a plaque reading “Handle with extreme caution. I am worth my weight in gold.” (promptly returned to the Air Force)
  • Someone’s Ashes
  • A shrunken head
  • An ancient Egyptian burial mask and mummified hawk dating back about 4000 years!
  • Money has been found in the hem of pants, inside socks, and the shoulder of a jacket
  • A painting tagged at $60 that proved to be worth $25,000
airport , alabama , Luggage , thrift , Thrift Store , Unclaimed Baggage

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close