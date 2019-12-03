Video: Firefighters Rescue Teen Who Took Chick-Fil-A Dare

Usually you hear about amazing acts of Kindness at Chick-Fil-A. I think you have to be part superhero to work their. Well something very unusually happened at a Chick-Fil-A in Idaho and unfortunately for one teen girl a Chick-Fil-A employee couldn’t help her out and they had to call in the fire depart. After finishing her meal with friends she was dared to see if she could fit into a high chair. She got stuck and after 45 minutes of trying to get out herself they fire department had to be called in.

Check out the hilarious video below.

