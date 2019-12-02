Dustin
James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Trailer Teaser

James Bond

Source: Sony / Sony

I AM SO EXCITED!!! I’m huge James Bond fan. I think Daniel Craig has been the best one. I think Sean Connery is the next best. I like Pierce Brosnan but I don’t think those story lines we very good and they seemed to be too comicy to me. I’m not a fan of Daniel Craig leaving the franchise but I’m really looking forward to seeing where they take it! It’s been rumored the next is going to a female and this one is the hand off to her. I guess we’ll find out.

Can’t wait for the full trailer on Wednesday. Here’s the teaser! The full movie is out April 8th 2020

Daniel Craig Will Return As James Bond In 2019

