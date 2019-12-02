James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Trailer Teaser

I AM SO EXCITED!!! I’m huge James Bond fan. I think Daniel Craig has been the best one. I think Sean Connery is the next best. I like Pierce Brosnan but I don’t think those story lines we very good and they seemed to be too comicy to me. I’m not a fan of Daniel Craig leaving the franchise but I’m really looking forward to seeing where they take it! It’s been rumored the next is going to a female and this one is the hand off to her. I guess we’ll find out.

Can’t wait for the full trailer on Wednesday. Here’s the teaser! The full movie is out April 8th 2020

