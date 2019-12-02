Indy’s Connection: Hamilton Humane and Dept. Of Public Works

This week, host Emily Metheny talks with Megan Bousley of the Humane Society for Hamilton County and Ben Easley of Indy’s Department of Public Works. Megan gives the details of the society’s new facility that will be breaking ground in 2020, upcoming events, and more. Ben explains the services offered by DPW and how the roads are kept safe throughout the year. He also gives details on how to apply for the Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership.

You can listen live to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNow 100.9

