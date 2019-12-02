Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Famous Indiana Cat ‘Lil Bub’ Has Passed Away

 

It’s a sad day.  Everyone’s favorite goofy looking cat, Lil Bub, has passed away.  Lil Bub, a famous cat from Bloomington, IN, made countless people smile over the years.  Lil Bub’s owner, Mike posted the heartbreaking news on Bub’s twitter account that “she’s on her way home.”

Mike wrote a blog post stating, “I know that BUB has always written these newsletters. But today I have to do it, because BUB has finally gone back to space.”  Not only did Lil Bub make people smile, but she started a national fund for special needs pets where she helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need.  You can see the full post from Mike here.

We send our condolences to Mike.  RIP, Lil Bub.  You will be missed dearly!

cat , famous , Indiana , Lil Bub

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close