Famous Indiana Cat ‘Lil Bub’ Has Passed Away

It’s a sad day. Everyone’s favorite goofy looking cat, Lil Bub, has passed away. Lil Bub, a famous cat from Bloomington, IN, made countless people smile over the years. Lil Bub’s owner, Mike posted the heartbreaking news on Bub’s twitter account that “she’s on her way home.”

It's me, Mike – BUB's dude. BUB has departed, she's on her way home. – https://t.co/8pGC6fVy4a pic.twitter.com/trkosFT2uR — Lil BUB (@IAMLILBUB) December 2, 2019

Mike wrote a blog post stating, “I know that BUB has always written these newsletters. But today I have to do it, because BUB has finally gone back to space.” Not only did Lil Bub make people smile, but she started a national fund for special needs pets where she helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need. You can see the full post from Mike here.

We send our condolences to Mike. RIP, Lil Bub. You will be missed dearly!

