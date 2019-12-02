Johnny Depp is producing Michael Jackson Musical ‘As Told By His Glove’

Johnny Depp will also be producing the show, which will debut on January 25th in L.A.

“For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson,” as told by his Glove is described as a “look into the strange forces that shaped Michael and the scandals that bedeviled his reputation,” with the glove serving as a singing narrator. A for effort and creativity…right!?!

The show will also feature puppet versions of the Jackson 5, Corey Feldman, Donny Osmond and Jackson’s beloved chimpanzee Bubbles.