Pete Davidson wants you to laugh but you need to sign first

You can pay to see comedian Pete Davidson but you’ll have to sign first. He had fans who paid to see him in San Francisco sign a non-disclosure agreement which included a $1 million fine .

Most people apparently signed the NDA. One woman says she got the NDA via a last-minute email that said fans “shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate in any form whatsoever (including but not limited to blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking)… in the disclosure of any confidential information.” Attendees were also required to place smartphones in secure pouches.