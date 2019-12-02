Pete Davidson wants you to laugh but you need to sign first

Pete Davidson Reportedly Requires Fans to Sign $1 Million NDA Before His Comedy Shows
You can pay to see comedian Pete Davidson but you’ll have to sign first. He had fans who paid to see him in San Francisco sign a non-disclosure agreement which included a $1 million fine .
Most people apparently signed the NDA. One woman says she got the NDA via a last-minute email that said fans “shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate in any form whatsoever (including but not limited to blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking)… in the disclosure of any confidential information.” Attendees were also required to place smartphones in secure pouches.
Even though it may be annoying to some people, it’s pretty clever.
Davidson has apparently been requiring the NDAs since at least Nov. 7, for two shows in Minneapolis.
Would you sign one to see him?
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: