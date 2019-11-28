Star Wars Script Leaked and Listed on eBay; Here’s the Actor Responsible

This is the one thing Disney officials did not want to ever happen. How does this even happen?! The script for the new “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was leaked and listed for sale on eBay. The actor responsible at first was kept hushed. However Wednesday on “Good Morning America,” John Boyega, who plays Finn, came forward and confessed. He swears it was a total accident though. He left his copy of the script under his bed as he was preparing to move out of his apartment. Boyega said, “But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit. And the script, it just stayed there. And a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds. The person didn’t know the true value.”

OMG! @johnboyega admits it was HIS @starwars #TheRiseOfSkywalker script that was put on eBay! But he swears it was an accident! 🙈 https://t.co/i9rZzYNwW0 pic.twitter.com/RNCKWCscpl — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 27, 2019

This situation could have been a lot worse for Boyega but director, J.J. Abrams confirmed that he was left off the hook after a Disney staffer found and purchased the stolen script before anyone else could (it’s like they have staff on stand-by ready for this). Boyega did admit was pretty scary though getting calls from every Disney official including Mickey Mouse lol.

