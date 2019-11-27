Twitter Will Begin Deleting Inactive Accounts

Twitter is going on a little purging spree this December. According to BBC reporter Dave Lee, if you haven’t logged into your Twitter account in more than 6 months, you are at risk. The platform announced that it will be deleting inactive accounts in effort to free up some usernames. If this is you, expect to receive an email from Twitter informing you that your account will be permanently erased unless action is taken. Twitter also released a statement to TechCrunch saying, “As part of our commitment to serve the public conversation, we’re working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter. So go log in! Tweet those tweets before it’s too late.

