Nick Jonas Wakes Up to the Cutest Puppy Thanks to Wifey, Priyanka

This is what dreams are made of right? A shirtless Nick Jonas and a cute puppy. It actually looks like Nick Jonas thought he was dreaming when his wife Priyanka Chopra surprised him this morning. Priyanka gifted Nick with a German shepherd puppy for their one-year anniversary!

His name his Gino and yes he already has an Instagram account for you to follow.

 

Nick also has posted about his new son captioning, “Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning,” he wrote. “Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️”

 

 

