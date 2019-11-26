Dustin
Bebe Rexha’s Former Producer Heading To Jail For Stealing From Her!

Bebe Rexha

Source: Bebe Rexha / Warner Bros Records

Wow! This is kind of nuts. So according to TMZ, Bebe Rexha’s old producer is heading to jail and owe’s Bebe a ton of money! Apparently this dude was racking up a credit bill worth over $37k, buying flights and trips for himself and his family on her credit card! Her business manager finally caught it and of course Bebe was like hell nah! Pressed charges and now he plead guilty to aggravated identity theft. That’s nuts! What’s wrong with people. I men, he obviously knew what he was doing and it’s called stealing! SMH!!

Here’s my favorite Bebe song!

