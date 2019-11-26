Star Wars Fans are hating on Ed Sheeran

“Star Wars” fans aren’t happy about Ed Sheeran possibly appearing in the upcoming movie, “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.”

Sheeran was rumored to appear in the movie after he was photographed wearing a Stormtrooper outfit. It was revealed lots of famous people like to go incognito as troopers. Daniel Craig, Prince Harry & Prince William to be exact.

Several fans vented on Twitter with one posting, “Ed Sheeran’s in Star Wars. Dead to me.” Another wrote, “If Ed Sheeran has any lines or has any link to music in the next Star Wars movie – I’m going to pay for surgery to remove Star Wars from my brain permanently.”

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” will be released on December 20th. Look for Ed!!!