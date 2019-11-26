Mallory
Get Paid $40K Year to Care for two Adorable Dogs

Dalmatian Stars From 'The 101 Dalmatians Musical' Arrive In NYC

Source: Henry S. Dziekan III / Getty

Remember the nanny from 101 Dalmatians? Yes, that could be you! According to British newspaper, Metro, a couple from Knightsbirdge in Central London is looking to hire a live-in caretaker to watch over their two golden retrievers, Milo and Oscar. They also request of some light housekeeping in their six-story townhouse while you are there. According to the job posting, the couple travels a lot for work and needs someone who is hardworking and trustworthy. A passion for dog care is a MUST as well. This seems to be a full-time gig. The post always says the caretaker will be expected to work Monday-Friday and will be offered a salary of about $38,000-$40,000 a year with room and board included.

