AMA’s Big Winners

Obviously Taylor Swift was the big winner from Sunday night’s AMA’s! She posted this on her Instagram after the show.
Here is a complete list…
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello and Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Pink
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! at the Disco
FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Taylor Swift, Lover
FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK
Halsey, “Without Me”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! at the Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
FAVORITE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld
FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
FAVORITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
FAVORITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
Pink
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE ARTIST — LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe
FAVORITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star Is Born, by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse