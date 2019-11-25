Dustin
HomeDustin

AMA’s Big Winners

2015 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Obviously Taylor Swift was the big winner from Sunday night’s AMA’s! She posted this on her Instagram after the show.

 

Related: The Taylor Swift Music Saga Continues [UPDATE]

Here is a complete list…

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello and Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

Pink

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! at the Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! at the Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, Championships

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

Pink

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST — LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star Is Born, by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

 

100.9 , amas , Billie Eilish , Drake , Dustin Kross RadioNOW , halsey , taylor swift , winners

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 11 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close