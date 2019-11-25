Dustin
Dustin

Ariana Grande Fell On Staged!! [VIDEO]

Ariana Grande

Source: Republic Records

It’s ok, she’s fine. She laughed it off. She’s currently on her Sweetener World Tour and was in Tampa, FL last night. Here she is walking along then a bit of a stumble. Luckily one of her dancers was there to help stop her fall. I don’t understand how she walks in those boots anyway!

Then later in the show she addressed the fall. “It was going too well” haha! Gotta lover her great spirit and positive attitude. Love how she addressed it and moved on like a pro. Like she says “It’s been 87 shows”. And that’s just this tour.

Ariana Grande

