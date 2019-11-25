Ariana Grande Fell On Staged!! [VIDEO]

It’s ok, she’s fine. She laughed it off. She’s currently on her Sweetener World Tour and was in Tampa, FL last night. Here she is walking along then a bit of a stumble. Luckily one of her dancers was there to help stop her fall. I don’t understand how she walks in those boots anyway!

oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well. https://t.co/OuwXnTbQdo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2019

Related: LISTEN: Lizzo ft. Ariana Grande Good As Hell Remix

Then later in the show she addressed the fall. “It was going too well” haha! Gotta lover her great spirit and positive attitude. Love how she addressed it and moved on like a pro. Like she says “It’s been 87 shows”. And that’s just this tour.

“i had to fall… it’s been 87 shows i-“ ARIANA PLS pic.twitter.com/qdKRTnp48M — 𝙗𝙚𝙣 ♡✨ 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘄𝘁 ATL (@BLOODLlNEben) November 25, 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: