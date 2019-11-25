Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: INDOT Updates and Mental Health

This week, host Emily Metheny talks with Mallory Duncan, Communications Director for INDOT East Central. They talk about which road projects are wrapping up, who to call about road issues, where to find road conditions, and when to expect to see service vehicles out this winter. Back in September for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Emily spoke with David Berman from Mental Health America of Indiana about mental health, available resources, how to approach someone considering suicide, and more.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can see a list of resources here. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK, and the text number is 741-741.

You can listen live to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNow 100.9

 

INDOT , indy's connection , mental health , metheny , winter

